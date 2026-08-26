How a Tamil IAS officer is rebuilding Chhattisgarh’s tribal villages one bus at a time

After declaring victory in its fight against armed Naxalism on March 31, the bigger challenge now is to restore normal life in areas that remained isolated for decades and provide tribal communities with access to education, healthcare, markets, and employment.

When Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, the newly formed State had a government-run transport system. However, frequent attacks on buses by Naxalites, coupled with poor passenger patronage in remote areas, made operations increasingly difficult. The government eventually shut down the service in 2006.

The absence of a reliable public transport network had a disproportionate impact on tribal communities living in remote villages. While people in urban and semi-urban areas could rely on private vehicles, villagers in Naxal-affected regions often had limited options. For many, walking several kilometres remained the only way to reach schools, hospitals, markets or government offices.