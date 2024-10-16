Houses of Sri Lankan Tamils in Palladam at risk of collapse

CHENNAI: The houses of Sri Lankan Tamils residing in the Paravai village near Palladam in Tirupur district are in imminent danger of collapse. A resettlement camp for Sri Lankan Tamils comprising several houses was built several years ago to accommodate 104 Sri Lankan Tamil families. Recently, an additional 18 houses were constructed, but the original 36 houses are now in a dilapidated state and are on the brink of collapse, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The house dwellers report that the 36 houses built years ago have fallen into disrepair, raising concerns about their safety. Among them, the house of 76-year-old Kamala Devi is particularly vulnerable.

Following complaints, officials and ministers inspected the area last year, stating that the houses are situated on agricultural land, which needs to be reclassified before any new housing can be constructed. However, no action has been taken since then, the report added.

Another risk factor is the ongoing rains which too can cause the already damaged structures to fall. Residents have also expressed that they are forced to run out of their homes during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and wait outside until the weather improves.

Highlighting their plight, the Sri Lankan Tamil families have urged the State government to take immediate action to do maintenance for their houses or to construct new, safer housing for them.