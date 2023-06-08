Households won't be affected by electricity tariff hike: TN government

CHENNAI: Domestic electricity consumers can heave a sigh of relief as the State government has decided to provide subsidy to Tangedco so that the electricity tariff hike does not affect households.

According to a statement, the government should hike power tariff by 4.7 per cent from July as per the norms. However, the Chief Minister has instructed to implement the hike in way that public are not affected. Based on this, it has been decided to implement 2.18 per cent hike instead of 4.7 per cent.

Also to safeguard public from the reduced percentage of hike, Stalin has ordered to provide subsidy to Tangedco. Due to this, domestic consumers need not to pay additional tariff and agricultural consumers will continue to get free power. "Tariff to commercial and industries will be slightly increased to 13 paise to 21 paise per unit," the statement added.