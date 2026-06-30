House secretary seeks dismissal of pleas against MLAs’ exit

Santhi further submitted that the petitioner has no legal standing to dictate how the Speaker should act, or to force the rejection of a genuine resignation. She emphasised that the Speaker accepted the resignations only after a thorough inquiry confirmed they were voluntary, leaving no room for doubt.

The affidavit clarified that no law mandates that disqualification proceedings be finalised before a resignation is accepted.

Dismissing the petitioner’s claims as "vague, sweeping and not supported by admissible documentary evidence," the Secretary noted that allegations of mala fides against a high constitutional authority like the Speaker require strict proof.