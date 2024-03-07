House estimates panel inspects projects in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: The assembly estimates committee visited Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday and inspected various ongoing projects. The assembly committee headed by G Anbazhagan initially visited Thalachangadu panchayat Union Primary where two new classrooms to the tune of Rs 32 lakh are under construction and interacted with the students studying in the school.

The team also inspected the kitchen, toilets and various other facilities available in the school premises. They also discussed with the headmaster of the school and took note of immediate requirements to the school.Subsequently, the committee visited the renovation works of the Poompuhar tourist centre undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 23.60 crore.

Later, the committee visited Vanagiri fish landing centre and interacted with the fishermen present there. They also inspected the bridge constructed at sanctioned fund of Rs 8 crore across Uppanaru at Vellapallam village near Thirumullaivasal. The committee also visited the emergency medical care unit constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore at Sirkazhi Government Hospital and the building constructed at Mayiladuthurai GH at a fund of R 45.05 crore and inspected the quality of the building.District collector AP Mahabharathi and others accompanied the committee.