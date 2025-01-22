House built along Sanganur stream collapses in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A house built along the Sanganur stream in Coimbatore collapsed on Monday night. Fortunately, the occupants of the house built allegedly on encroached land had vacated 15 days ago following a notice issued by the Corporation to carry out desilting works in the canal.

Also, works were under way to construct a retaining wall along the canal to prevent flooding in residential areas during rains. A week ago, a portion of the house was already demolished to build the retaining wall. A tile-roofed neighbouring house also was damaged. A video of the collapse incident has been circulated in social media.