House approves Rs 30,000 cr additional fund

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday gave its nod for Rs 30,355.32 crore demand for additional grants for the fiscal year 2023-24. The House also passed the Tamil Nadu Appropriation Act 2024.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, while presenting the demand for further grants for 2023-3024, said Rs 26,590.09 crore out of Rs 30,355.22 crore is allocated towards revenue account, while Rs 3,499.98 crore and Rs 265.25 crore towards capital and loan heads respectively.

The minister sought further grants for key components to meet the loss to the tune of Rs 15,593.95 crore of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), while Rs 2,028.3 crore towards flood relief in Chennai and neighbouring districts in cyclone Michaung and unprecedented heavy rains and floods in southern districts. He also allocated an additional expenditure of Rs 1,055.34 crore to implement the government’s flagship programme Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

The minister also tabled the TN Appropriation Bill 2024 to provide for the appropriation of the additional expenditure out of the Consolidated Fund of the state and it was passed by the assembly. He also tabled a bill to amend the TN Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023.