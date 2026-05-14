House adjourns sine die after 3-day session

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday following the conclusion of the confidence vote moved by the government led by Chief Minister Vijay.
The first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly commenced on Monday with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs at the Assembly.
The House later elected JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively. On Wednesday, the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government faced the floor test and secured victory with the support of 144 MLAs.
After the confidence motion proceedings concluded, Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan moved a resolution to adjourn the House sine die.The resolution was passed by voice vote, bringing the three-day inaugural session of the new Assembly to an end.