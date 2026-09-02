Hottest August spikes Tamil Nadu's power demand by 12%

CHENNAI: India’s hottest month of August, since 1901, coincided with a sharp rise in Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand, with both peak power demand and energy consumption increasing by more than 12% over last year as the State continued to experience unusually high cooling requirements.
Tamil Nadu recorded a peak power demand of 21,615 MW in August, up 12.14% from 19,275 MW in August 2025, while energy consumption rose 12.66% from 11,271 MU to 12,699 MU.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said August 2026 recorded a mean temperature of 28.01°C across India, 0.67°C above the long-period average, making it the hottest August since 1901. Strong El Niño conditions were a major factor behind the exceptional warmth. August figures indicate that the unusually high electricity demand in July was not a one-month phenomenon. While monthly energy consumption fell from the July record of 13,807 MU, it remained substantially higher than the corresponding period last year.
The daily figures reveal the extent of the increase. Energy consumption crossed 400 MU on 25 days in August, compared with just two days in August 2025. This year's highest daily consumption was 459 MU, against 422 MU last year, while the lowest was 363 MU, compared with 313 MU in August 2025.
Peak demand also remained consistently high. The State crossed the 20,000 MW mark on 16 days, including one day when demand exceeded 21,000 MW. The maximum peak demand was 21,615 MW and the minimum peak was 17,373 MW. In August 2025, peak demand peaked at 19,275 MW and fell to as low as 13,740 MW.
The August surge followed a record-breaking July, when Tamil Nadu recorded its all-time highest peak demand of 21,724 MW on July 14 and an all-time high daily energy consumption of 475.447 MU on July 17. Normally, TN’s highest power demand or energy consumption is recorded in March or April, when temperatures peak.
TNPDCL officials said that prolonged heat and humidity had increased the use of ACs, air-coolers and other cooling equipment at homes, commercial establishments and industries. “The increase in the use of the induction stoves also added to the spike in the power demand,” the official noted.