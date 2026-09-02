Hottest August spikes Tamil Nadu's power demand by 12%

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said August 2026 recorded a mean temperature of 28.01°C across India, 0.67°C above the long-period average, making it the hottest August since 1901. Strong El Niño conditions were a major factor behind the exceptional warmth. August figures indicate that the unusually high electricity demand in July was not a one-month phenomenon. While monthly energy consumption fell from the July record of 13,807 MU, it remained substantially higher than the corresponding period last year.

The daily figures reveal the extent of the increase. Energy consumption crossed 400 MU on 25 days in August, compared with just two days in August 2025. This year's highest daily consumption was 459 MU, against 422 MU last year, while the lowest was 363 MU, compared with 313 MU in August 2025.