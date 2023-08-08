Hotter days are ahead for TN in August

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon condition is not favourable to Tamil Nadu, it has led to dry moisture and no cloud development in the state. Hotter days ahead for August month, unlike the previous years, the maximum temperature is likely to soar, and experience heat stress especially over coastal and interior districts.

“Usually, during the southwest monsoon the state would record average rainfall in July and August. However, as the cyclonic circulation formed over the sea is not favorable to Tamil Nadu this year; several parts witnessed soaring temperatures this month which is a rare weather condition. There would be an increase in the mercury level, and expected to surge by two to four degree Celsius than normal, because there is an increase in solar radiation,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The impact would be intense in interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Vellore, Salem, and Karur. They might even record 40 degree Celsius in the coming days. Since, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to record around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius, hot and humid conditions will be experienced for the next few days.

If the temperature continues to surge, isolated parts might witness convective rain. Again the mercury level is expected to increase. Until there is a system formation over the sea, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state.