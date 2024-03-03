Hotter days ahead in TN, mercury level to soar upto 36 degree Celsius till March 16

CHENNAI: The maximum temperature is likely to be slightly above normal over most parts of Tamil Nadu till March 14. The temperature level is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius and expected to range from 32 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Sunday.

A trough runs from southwest Madhya Pradesh to North Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, dry weather is very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu especially north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two weeks. As the sea temperature level has increased, even the nighttime are warmer than usual in the state, said a senior RMC official.

The maximum temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to be in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius till March 14.

Similarly, even the minimum temperature is likely to be above normal and will record around 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degree Celsius. Also, 18 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius will record over plains of rest of the interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two weeks.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days. The minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degree Celsius - 25 degree Celsius.