Hotter days ahead in TN as mercury level to increase by 2-4 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: After the State witnessed scattered rain for the last few days, the maximum temperature is likely to surge by two to three degree Celsius than normal for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday.

"The officials stated that due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in Tamil Nadu, especially in interior districts. There is no cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea, and subsequently, cloud development would decrease. It resulted in a surge in maximum temperature for the interior and east coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and record around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius for the next two days, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the area cyclone center, RMC, Chennai.

He added, "Usually, during the Southwest monsoon season it would be favorable for east coastal districts, however, since there is no active system formation over the sea hotter days are ahead. If there is sudden cloud development and cyclonic circulation formed the state might witness sudden downpour."

Also, the rest of the State is likely to experience mild showers for the next few days due to a change in wind pattern flow.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the mercury level is likely to remain stable around 37 degree Celsius as the moisture prevails over the sea due to the recent spell, also sea breezes set early around 11.30 am.

A few areas might receive light to moderate rain in the evening for the next two days. In addition, the weather department issued a warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 19.

Strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, and the north Andaman Sea.