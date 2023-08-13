Hotter days ahead as mercury level likely to surge in TN

CHENNAI: After several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed wet spells for the last few days, with cyclonic circulation weakened in the sea and decrease in moisture level, the mercury level is again likely to surge in interior and coastal districts for the next few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday.

"The trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin Area across Tamil Nadu at 0.9 Km above mean sea level has become less marked. And as light to moderate northwesterlies/westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in lower tropospheric level. There won't be development in cloud formation, so the maximum temperature is expected to increase by two - three degree Celsius than normal," said a senior RMC official.

Due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced across the state, especially over interior districts where the temperature might record 40 degree Celsius for the next two days. "If the temperature continues to surge, isolated parts might witness convective rain. As the southwest monsoon is not in a favourable condition to Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is expected to remain stable," added the official.

As far as Chennai, and suburbs are concerned, some places might receive light to moderate rain in the evening due to increase in maximum temperature. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam are likely to record the maximum and minimum temperature around 38 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

A weather blogger stated that thunderstorms to reduce over Tamil Nadu as wind instabilities push up towards northern parts of Peninsular India. Sea breeze induced storms could bring some rains between Chennai and Puducherry later during afternoon / evening hours in a few places.