Hotels in Pondy shift to cooking of low-fuel menus due to shortage of commercial LPG cylinders

A hotel owner told PTI on Tuesday that they had introduced stringency measures to manage the current shortage in availability of commercial cylinder as a result of the conflict between America and Iran.

"We have now introduced sales of coffee, tea or juice only between 4 pm and 7 pm instead of usual sales of tiffin items," the hotelier said in view of the current situation.

According to a dealer in LPG cylinders, the central government has issued an order to ensure that LPG cylinder was supplied and marketed on priority solely to domestic consumers of LPG only. The commercial LPG cylinders' supply had been suspended.

"We are not getting the refills for commercial sector and we have been asked to prioritise supply for the domestic consumers only," the dealer said.

A hotelier said that they have worked out strategies and stringent measures to ensure that there is no problem in the future, although we are able to manage the current situation with available commercial cylinders.