Hotel in Ooty fined for garbage accumulation

Following complaints, municipal officials conducted an inspection on Thursday and found more than a tonne of garbage accumulated at the shed. The municipal staff subsequently cleared the waste and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the hotel operator for failing to ensure proper management of the waste.

“Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, bulk waste generators are legally accountable for managing and processing the waste they generate and should not rely solely on the municipality. A notice was also issued to the hotel, warning against allowing waste to accumulate for prolonged periods,” a municipal official said.

Meanwhile, municipal officials inspected shops in the Ooty Central Bus Stand area and fined two tea shops for operating under unhygienic conditions.