Hotel in Ooty fined for garbage accumulation

COIMBATORE: A private hotel operating on the premises of the Ooty Boat House was fined Rs 10,000 by municipal authorities on Thursday after more than a tonne of garbage was found accumulated in a storage shed for several days.
The Boat House attracts thousands of tourists every day, with several shops and hotels operating on its premises. Waste generated by these establishments is usually stored at a designated shed and collected by a private agency for segregation and disposal.
However, the waste had reportedly remained uncollected for several days, resulting in a large quantity of garbage piling up at the shed. The accumulation caused a foul smell and raised concerns over hygiene at the popular tourist spot.
Following complaints, municipal officials conducted an inspection on Thursday and found more than a tonne of garbage accumulated at the shed. The municipal staff subsequently cleared the waste and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the hotel operator for failing to ensure proper management of the waste.
“Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, bulk waste generators are legally accountable for managing and processing the waste they generate and should not rely solely on the municipality. A notice was also issued to the hotel, warning against allowing waste to accumulate for prolonged periods,” a municipal official said.
Meanwhile, municipal officials inspected shops in the Ooty Central Bus Stand area and fined two tea shops for operating under unhygienic conditions.