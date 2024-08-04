Hotel agent ordered to pay Rs 16 lakh fine over room booking problem

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an online hotel booking agent to pay a compensation of Rs 16,39,797 based on a complainant of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, sources said on Saturday. The complainant Gowtham, a native of Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, booked a room in a hotel in Chennai through online. Gowtham reportedly got disappointed and upset when he was informed that the hotelier was not aware of such an online booking. The aggrieved Gowtham then contacted the booking agent, who asked Gowtham to check in at another hotel, where he experienced a similar treatment. Gowtham was then asked to approach another hotel, where also he could not stay as he was asked to settle pending dues. As there was no other alternative to accommodate his sister, who was set to take up an entrance exam to pursue Law, Gowtham reportedly bore an additional cost of Rs 600. However, it caused a delay in taking the entrance exam that failed, he claimed. The frustrated Gowtham then took the issue to the legal body and subsequently, a legal notice was issued.