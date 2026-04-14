Hot and humid conditions to rise in coastal Tamil Nadu, says Regional Meteorological Centre

CHENNAI: The heat that is scorching Chennai in the last week is likely to continue for the next few days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, forecasting that the maximum temperature is expecting to rise in the coastal and interior districts.
Explaining about the humid weather conditions in the city, RV Durai, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said the atmospheric moisture level goes down from 90 per cent in the early morning hours to 60 per cent during daytime, which increases humidity. “This hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry up to April 19,” he said.
The maximum temperature in Chennai may rise to 38 degrees Celsius, and then dip from April 16 to April 20.
On Tuesday, Karur Paramathi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Kodaikanal reported the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius.
The north-south trough from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar to south Tamil Nadu may result in light rain at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, coastal areas of the Delta districts and Ramanathapuram, said the weather department.
"An easterly trough from Sri Lanka of Bengal may bring rain after April 22, but only in the southern coastal Tamil Nadu, while other parts will remain dry," added Durai.