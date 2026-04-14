Hot and humid conditions to rise in coastal Tamil Nadu, says Regional Meteorological Centre

Explaining about the humid weather conditions in the city, RV Durai, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said the atmospheric moisture level goes down from 90 per cent in the early morning hours to 60 per cent during daytime, which increases humidity. “This hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry up to April 19,” he said.

The maximum temperature in Chennai may rise to 38 degrees Celsius, and then dip from April 16 to April 20.