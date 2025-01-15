Hot air balloon from Pollachi lands on farm in Kerala

COIMBATORE: A giant hot air balloon that took off from Pollachi as part of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) drifted away to make a safe emergency landing in farmland in Palakkad, Kerala.

Tense moments prevailed until four persons including two girl children landed safely in an agriculture field in the neighbouring state. The 10th edition of TNIBF organised by a private firm in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department kick-started on Pongal Day on Tuesday.

As many as 12 hot air balloons from countries like America, Thailand, England, Australia, France, Brazil, Vietnam, and Belgium were flown in the three-day festival at Achipatti near Pollachi, where suitable factors like wind speed, landing terrain and environment exist.

Balloons in different shapes, including the Baby Monster, Hugo the Cheetah, Wes the Wold, and Eli the Elephant, enthralled the visitors. Small models of hot air balloons also turned out to be a major attraction for children.

One of the balloons in the shape of an elephant drifted away and landed in a farm field in Kannimari in Palakkad on Tuesday. With the help of local villagers, the hot air balloon was wrapped and brought back.

Officials said an inquiry is under way to determine if the balloon drifted away due to heavy winds or any other reasons for making an emergency landing in a farm field. The hot air balloon festival ends on January 16.