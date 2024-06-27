Hosur, Tamil Nadu’s Shanghai and Shenzhen rolled into one, set to soar to next phase of growth with new airport

CHENNAI: Hosur, a border town in Krishnagiri district that marquee firms in India and abroad have already chosen as their manufacturing hub, is all set to enter the next level of growth after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced in the State Assembly today that an international airport would be set up there.

The proposed airport, which will come up on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur, will be able to handle 30 million passengers a year, CM MK Stalin informed the Assembly on Thursday. To put this in perspective, the Chennai airport handled less than 22 million passengers in 2023-24.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the fifth major airport in Tamil Nadu after Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai (the other airports are much smaller in terms of passenger volume).

However, the proposed Hosur airport is different from the existing facilities in one crucial aspect. Unlike the airports in the major cities in Tamil Nadu, the one in Hosur is being planned specifically for promoting investment into the state. And among the industrial and manufacturing hubs in the state, Hosur stands out for emerging as one that has both traditional industries like automobile and the sunrise sectors like electronics manufacturing.

Its proximity to Chennai and Bengaluru has attracted a significant volume of investment in the recent years. Those who have invested in the town include old money titans like TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and also new entrants like Ather and Ola. Completing the automotive manufacturing ecosystem are the leading global ancillary and original equipment manufacturing firms.

Largescale manufacture is not the only thing buzzing in this town. Tata Electronics is already building India’s largest iPhone plant in Hosur, while several other leading names from the advanced manufacturing sector are in the process of setting up plants there.

“This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru. With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“The establishment of an airport in Hosur will be a game-changer for the region, providing a substantial boost to our infrastructure and economic landscape… The airport will undoubtedly enhance the region's connectivity and attract further investments, solidifying Hosur's position as a major industrial and economic hub,” added Dr Jeyaranjan, vice-Chairperson of the State Planning Commission.