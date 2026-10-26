Hosur: Man kills girlfriend, dies after jumping in front of lorry

Hosur murder: Argument turns fatal

Divijasri, was a resident of Ramanur near Ponneri. Pradeep, son of Maniyarasan, hailed from Chinna Veppampatti near Jolarpettai. The two were in a relationship. According to the report, Pradeep brought Divijasri to his room on the night of the incident. The two were reportedly talking when an argument broke out between them. The dispute allegedly escalated, following which Pradeep attacked Divijasri repeatedly with a machete kept in the room. She suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The reason for the argument remains unclear.