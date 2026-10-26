Hosur: Man kills girlfriend, dies after jumping in front of lorry

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her boyfriend following an argument at his room near Hosur, while the 25-year-old man later died after jumping in front of a moving lorry on the Hosur-Bagalur road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased were identified as Divijasri, a contract worker at a private factory in Hosur, and Pradeep, who was employed at another private factory in the region. The incident has caused a stir in the area, with the Bagalur police investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths.
Divijasri, was a resident of Ramanur near Ponneri. Pradeep, son of Maniyarasan, hailed from Chinna Veppampatti near Jolarpettai. The two were in a relationship. According to the report, Pradeep brought Divijasri to his room on the night of the incident. The two were reportedly talking when an argument broke out between them. The dispute allegedly escalated, following which Pradeep attacked Divijasri repeatedly with a machete kept in the room. She suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The reason for the argument remains unclear.
After the alleged murder, Pradeep reportedly ran out of the room in distress and jumped in front of a lorry travelling along the Hosur-Bagalur road. He sustained critical injuries in the incident. Passers-by rescued him and took him to the Hosur Government Hospital, where he later died.
After receiving information about the incident, Bagalur police reached the spot and recovered Divijasri’s body. It was sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation. The police are questioning the couple’s friends to establish what led to the argument. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding Pradeep’s death.