Hostel & PG owners association urge TN govt to consider hostels as residential buildings in terms of property tax

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and Paid Guest (PG) Owners Welfare Association have urged the State government to treat hostels and PGs on par with residential buildings in terms of property tax and electricity tariff.

In connection with this, the members held a press meet in the city on Monday and had also written a letter to the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

During the press meet, the members speaking to media persons thanked the Union government for exempting hotels and PGs from Good and Services Tax (GST) taking into the consideration of hotel/PG owners in the country.

Additionally, the members also thanked CM Stalin and the Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Geetha Jeevan for announcing that the procedure for obtaining licenses for hostels and PGs be simplified.

Meanwhile, the members also pointed out that in the TN government gazette February 2019, buildings used for hostels are mentioned under residential use zones.

"Also, the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 mentions that the property tax for these buildings should be collected only as residential buildings. But why does the government collect property tax on commercial buildings?, "questioned the member.

Hence, urging the government to take necessary steps, the members of Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and Paid Guest (PG) Owners Welfare Association have urged the government to intervene.