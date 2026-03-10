Hospitality sector facing mounting crisis

COIMBATORE: Disruption in LPG cylinder supply, triggered by the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, is beginning to cripple the hotel industry in Coimbatore, forcing restaurants to cut their menu and also reduce operating hours.
The hospitality sector in Coimbatore is facing a mounting crisis as disruptions in LPG supply have severely affected the availability of commercial cylinders for hotels and restaurants.
KA Ramaswamy, president of the Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association, said the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to the hotel sector has virtually come to a standstill.
“The stock currently available with hotels may last only for a few more days. After that, many establishments may have no option but to shut down temporarily. Restaurants have already begun reducing menus and limiting their hours of operation,” he said.
The potential impact on employment is also a major concern. According to Ramaswamy, more than 10,000 workers in the hospitality sector, including cooks, kitchen staff and service workers, depend on the industry for their livelihood. “If the cylinder shortage continues for long, thousands of workers could lose their jobs,” he warned.
R Mahendran, a distributor of commercial LPG cylinders, said the city’s monthly demand stands at around two lakh cylinders, which cater to hotels, factories and other commercial establishments.
“Supply disruptions began around March 7, and the situation has been worsening day by day. The shortage is affecting several sectors that depend heavily on commercial LPG,” he said.
The crisis has also triggered panic among domestic consumers. A staff member at a domestic LPG distribution agency said bookings have surged sharply in recent days. “Normally, we receive around 400 bookings a day, but it has now increased to nearly 1,000 as people fear a possible shortage,” the staff said.
Meanwhile, private taxis and auto-rickshaws were seen queuing up at fuel stations to fill LPG and CNG amid concerns that supplies could tighten further in the coming days.