Hospitality sector facing mounting crisis

The hospitality sector in Coimbatore is facing a mounting crisis as disruptions in LPG supply have severely affected the availability of commercial cylinders for hotels and restaurants.

KA Ramaswamy, president of the Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association, said the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to the hotel sector has virtually come to a standstill.

“The stock currently available with hotels may last only for a few more days. After that, many establishments may have no option but to shut down temporarily. Restaurants have already begun reducing menus and limiting their hours of operation,” he said.