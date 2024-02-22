Horticulture department staff held for robbery attempt on a house in Erode

COIMBATORE: A staff from the horticulture department has been arrested for attempting to rob a house in Erode on Tuesday night. Police said Dayanand (31) a junior assistant in the horticulture department in Kotagiri entered the house of Natraj (64), a farmer from Kethampalayam and attempted to strangle his wife Kanjana (67) during his robbery bid.

“He made his way into the house, when Natraj came out to attend nature’s call. Kanjana, woke up and raised an alarm. In an attempt to silence her, the masked robber strangled her. By then Natraj and his son Suganth rushed to her rescue,” police said. Kadathur police retrieved a mask and knife. After inquiries, the police nabbed Dayanand, who confessed to have made the robbery bid.