Horse-trading unacceptable, says ally CPM's leader P Shanmugam after meeting CM Vijay

CHENNAI: CPM Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday said horse-trading in politics was unacceptable irrespective of which party was involved, and asserted that MLAs switching parties soon after being elected was against democratic principles. He also said the party was yet to decide whether it would contest the upcoming local body elections independently or as part of an alliance.
During a press briefing after meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, Shanmugam said the CPM had submitted a memorandum on issues including inam lands, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, renaming a village in Virudhunagar district, the Salem drinking water distribution contract, and the custodial death in Nagercoil.
Welcoming the government's recent order on inam lands, he urged the State to constitute a separate commission to resolve similar issues across Tamil Nadu. He also appealed to the government to move the Supreme Court against the eviction of forest dwellers and ensure full implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
On the alleged horse-trading of MLAs, he said, "Whoever indulges in horse-trading, it is condemnable. Whether it is the DMK, TVK or any other party, we do not accept it. MLAs elected by the people should not resign and switch parties within a few days."
Replying to a question on the local body elections, Shanmugam said the Left parties had not yet taken a decision on contesting alone or in alliance and that the issue would be discussed jointly before a final decision was taken.