Horse-trading unacceptable, says ally CPM's leader P Shanmugam after meeting CM Vijay

During a press briefing after meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, Shanmugam said the CPM had submitted a memorandum on issues including inam lands, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, renaming a village in Virudhunagar district, the Salem drinking water distribution contract, and the custodial death in Nagercoil.

Welcoming the government's recent order on inam lands, he urged the State to constitute a separate commission to resolve similar issues across Tamil Nadu. He also appealed to the government to move the Supreme Court against the eviction of forest dwellers and ensure full implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.