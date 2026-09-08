Horse-trading charges return to TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Allegations of horse-trading returned to the Assembly on Monday, with both treasury and opposition benches trading charges triggered by the comments made by IUML MLA Syed Farooq Basha on Sunday.
Responding to remarks on his speech at a Tiruvannamalai district general council meeting, Basha said he had only conveyed the views expressed by his party leader.
Speaking later, Minorities Welfare Minister AM Shahjahan asked who had approached the IUML on May 7 seeking its support for a particular person as the next chief minister. He alleged that the DMK had initially decided to prevent a government being formed under the leadership of C Joseph Vijay before changing its position.
Going a step ahead, he alleged that two MLAs were confined at a hotel and threatened, adding that details would be revealed if required.
Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK had held discussions with leaders of the IUML, VCK and the Left parties, but denied holding individual negotiations with any MLA.
After finding his party being caught in the crossfire between TVK and DMK, senior AIADMK leader and MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy rejected the allegations that his party and the DMK had tried to join hands to thwart the TVK from coming to power.