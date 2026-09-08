Horse-trading charges return to TN Assembly

Responding to remarks on his speech at a Tiruvannamalai district general council meeting, Basha said he had only conveyed the views expressed by his party leader.

Speaking later, Minorities Welfare Minister AM Shahjahan asked who had approached the IUML on May 7 seeking its support for a particular person as the next chief minister. He alleged that the DMK had initially decided to prevent a government being formed under the leadership of C Joseph Vijay before changing its position.

Going a step ahead, he alleged that two MLAs were confined at a hotel and threatened, adding that details would be revealed if required.