Horse speed government, Durai Vaiko praises CM Vijay

He reiterated his tirade against the DMK over the denial of the opportunity to contest in their own symbol, claiming that senior leaders of the party prevented the move and didn't allow them to contest at least one seat on their own for the sake of party recognition.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said the decision to contest the Assembly elections on the DMK symbol had left MDMK cadres disappointed. He claimed that while DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin had accepted the party's request for a separate symbol in at least one constituency, other DMK leaders opposed the proposal.