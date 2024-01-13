Honour killing: Three more persons held

TIRUCHY: Three more persons were arrested on Friday in the honour killing case in Thanjavur on the charges of tampering with the evidence of the murder.

Thanjavur police who arrested the parents of the deceased Aishwarya (19) who was murdered for marrying a Dalit youth Naveen (19) continued their investigation into the case and found that three of the relatives of Perumal, father of the deceased was helping the accused by tampering with the evidence.

Subsequently, on Friday, the police arrested the relatives of Perumal who were identified as Chinnarasu (30), Thiruselvam (39) and Murugesan (34). They were produced before the Pattukkottai Judicial Magistrate Court and the judge Sathya ordered judicial custody to the trio till January 24.

It may be recalled that the deceased Aishwarya’s parents Perumal and Roja were arrested on January 10. The police are conducting further investigation.