Honour killing: Police arrest parents of deceased woman

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested parents of the woman who was murdered for marrying a Dalit youth and they had confessed to the police that they had tortured and murdered her and even attempted to tamper with the evidence.

After a series of interrogation, the Thanjavur police on Tuesday secured five persons including the parents of the deceased. Based on the interrogation, the police arrested both father Perumal and mother Roja for their involvement in the murder of their daughter Aishwarya for marrying a Dalit youth Naveen from the locality.

Upon confession, the police arrested them and produced them before the Pattukkottai Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday and the judge Sathya who heard the case and sent them to judicial custody for 15 days. According to police sources, Perumal and Roja confessed to the police that they had locked the deceased Aishwarya in a room and tortured and beaten her to death. Subsequently, they told the neighbours that she had committed suicide by hanging and later, with the help of their relatives, they burnt the body and attempted to remove the skeleton to divert police inquiry.

However, the forensic department officials who managed to collect the bones confirmed that they were that of the deceased Aishwarya.

Cop suspended for not conducting proper inquiry

Meanwhile, an inspector at Palladam police station has been placed under suspension by Coimbatore Range DIG A Saravana Sundar for not holding a proper inquiry into the issue of an inter-caste marriage leading to honour killing in Pattukottai.

P Aishwarya, 19, a caste Hindu from Neividuthi village near Pattukottai was murdered by her parents and family members as she married a Dalit youth B Naveen from Poovalur. The girl was tortured and killed for marrying the youth. Police said Aishwarya and Naveen, who had been in love since their school days, were staying in Palladam after getting married on 31 December. They both were working in a textile firm.

Based on a girl missing complaint, the Palladam station inspector Murugaiya traced and sent Aishwarya with her parents without conducting a proper inquiry on January 2. She was murdered the very next day. As the honour killing issue sent shock waves, DIG A Saravana Sundar on Wednesday placed the inspector under suspension.