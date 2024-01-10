Honour killing: Parents of victim among five secured

TIRUCHY: Pattukkottai police on Tuesday secured five persons, including the parents, for killing the woman and burning her for marrying a Dalit youth.

The murder of P Aishwarya (19) at Neividuthi village near Pattukkottai, sent shockwaves among the people in the region. The victim’s father, Perumal, had reportedly murdered her for marrying a Dalit youth, B Naveen from Poovalur in the neighbourhood.

Based on a complaint from Naveen, the Poovalur police on Monday registered a case against Aishwarya’s father Perumal (50), mother Roja (45), and 16 and 19-year-old girls, who were relatives of Aishwarya, and their mother. On Tuesday, the police secured all five and took them to a wedding hall for interrogation.

Meanwhile, SP Ashish Rawat visited the village and conducted an inquiry. The police also secured a video that showed Aishwarya being tortured, and killed and her body being burnt. Further investigations are on.