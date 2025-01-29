Honour Killing: Man gets death penalty for double murder

COIMBATORE: A special court in Coimbatore on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man for killing his 22-year-old brother and his 16-year-old girlfriend, in a case of honour killing in 2019.

Judge K Vivekananthan, of the special court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, pronounced the death penalty to prime accused K Vinoth Kumar, a daily wager.

The court, last week declared him guilty of double murder, while three other co-conspirators -- R Kanthavel, 26, S Iyappan, 36, and R Chinnaraj, 40, were acquitted for lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Kumar conceived and executed the murder of his brother K Kanagaraj, 22, from a Most Backward Community and his girlfriend Varshini Priya, belonging to a scheduled caste, after they got married, braving opposition.

Kumar was apprehensive that he may not find a bride if his brother married from the SC community. Due to Kumar’s objection to their marriage, Kanagaraj and the girl moved into a rented house at Vellipalayam near Mettupalayam on June 22, 2019.

On June 25, Kumar hacked his younger brother to death and left the girl critically injured at their rented house; she died later at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Kumar surrendered at the Mettupalayam police station.