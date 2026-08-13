Homecoming for 25 functionaries after joining Annamalai

The functionaries, who had earlier quit the BJP to join Annamalai's organisation, formally rejoined the party in the presence of Tirunelveli district office-bearers at the residence of BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran.

Welcoming them back, Nainar Nagenthran said the returning cadres had renewed their association with the BJP and wished them success in continuing their public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.