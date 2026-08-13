Homecoming for 25 functionaries after joining Annamalai

CHENNAI: Twenty-five functionaries of K Annamalai's We The Leaders movement on Thursday returned to the BJP in Tirunelveli, in a setback to the former saffron party leader's efforts to build a party on his own and a shot in the arm for state chief Nainar Nagenthran, who is facing the axe over poll defeat.
The functionaries, who had earlier quit the BJP to join Annamalai's organisation, formally rejoined the party in the presence of Tirunelveli district office-bearers at the residence of BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran.
Welcoming them back, Nainar Nagenthran said the returning cadres had renewed their association with the BJP and wished them success in continuing their public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Those who returned included OBC Wing district general secretary S Venkatesh; district secretaries A Pechimuthu, Govind Rajan, S Pattu Raja and H Arumuga Nainar; OBC Wing East Mandal president S Mariswaran; Youth Wing West Mandal president Vel Murugan; and several booth and mandal-level functionaries.
Among them were booth presidents S Rajee, MA Manikandan, Hari Prasad, Sankar, Vicky, S Perumal, C Sudalai Muthu and Senthil Yadav. Other returning functionaries included S Kali Raj, M Mani, B Muthukumar, L Sendu Kumar, N Arunachalam, Satheesh Mahadevan, S Bala, Karuppasamy, S Mariyappan and M Vellapandi.
The return comes after Annamalai's exit from the BJP and the subsequent launch of We The Leaders, which had drawn several BJP leaders and cadres into its fold.