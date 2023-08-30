Home alone women attacked in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur district police have launched a search for yet to be identified men who allegedly trespassed into a house in Gummidipoondi and attacked a mother-daughter duo and escaped with their gold and silver jewellery during the early hours of Wednesday.



The victims were identified as Durga (34) and her mother, Shantha (62).

Durga's husband, Ramesh works in a private company in Chennai and had left home for night shift duty when the incident happened.

Around 3 am, a group of men had gained entry into the house and pulled the gold chains of the neck of the sleeping women.

Durga woke up in the impact and rasied an alarm. The men threatened her to stay silent and then attacked her with a beer bottle before escaping.

On information, Police reached the scene and conducted investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men were not wearing shirts and had oil applied on their body to slip away if they were caught.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.