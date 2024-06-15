Home-alone 95-year-old woman murdered in Thiruvanaikoil, jewellery stolen

TIRUCHY: A home-alone senior citizen woman was brutally murdered in Tiruchy on Friday and her jewels were stolen. N Sheshaya Ammal (95), was residing alone at her house on Nelson Road in Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchy after the demise of her husband Narayanan a few years ago.

It is said that she had rented two houses in the locality and she relied on the rental amount for living.

Sheshaya Ammal went to sleep after her dinner and an unidentified person reportedly entered the house during the late hours and snatched away her gold chain and the ear studs that she was wearing on Thursday.

The miscreant had reportedly strangled her to death when she attempted to raise her voice and fled the place.

Noticing that she did not come out for long hours on Friday, the neighbours looked into her house through the window and found Sheshaya Ammal lying dead.

Based on the information, the Srirangam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

They sent the body to the Srirangam GH.

A case was registered and investigations are on.