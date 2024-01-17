Holidayers throng Kanniyakumari for Pongal week

CHENNAI: Kanniyakumari was flocked by tourists over the weekend and the Pongal week. Notably, Thiruparappu waterfalls and Triveni Sangamam recorded high footfall.



While, Thiruparappu falls, its adjoining children's park and swimming pool attracted fun lovers and kids, Triveni Sangamam and the Bhagavathi Amman Temple majorly had Ayyapan devotees as its visitors.

Additionally, Bharath Mata Temple, Gandhi memorial, Kamarajar Manimandapam, Thottippalam and Padmanabhapuram Palace too hosted sizable number of tourists in the past few days.