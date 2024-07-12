Holiday on Saturday for govt and aided schools in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for government and aided schools on Saturday, July 13.

Schools reopen for the new academic year 2024-25 commenced on June 10. It was a bit delayed due to the Lok Sabha election result declaration on June 4. As a result, the school education department directed the schools to function on Saturdays, too.

However, following requests from different Tamil Nadu government school teachers' associations, the state government has declared a holiday for government and aided schools for the upcoming Saturday.

The department stated that schools would function next Saturday, July 20.

Meanwhile, this academic year will be longer by ten days and 19 Saturdays will be working days for government and aided schools across the state. The number of working days has gone up from 210 days to 220 days this year.