Holiday NMR special trains to clear extra rush

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced the operation of holiday special trains in view of the expected rush during Independence Day.

The Coonoor-Udagamandalam holiday special train (train no 06177) will leave Coonoor at 8.20 am and reach Udagamandalam at 9.40 am the same day for three days on 16, 17 and 25 August, said a statement by railways.

On the return, the Udagamandalam-Coonoor special train (train no 06180) will leave Udagamandalam at 4.45 pm and reach Coonoor at 5.55 pm the same day on the same days. The train will have 80 first class seats and 130 second class seats.

Further, three round trip joy rides will be operated between Udagamandalam-Ketti-Udagamandalam on 16, 17 and 25 August. Train no 06173 will leave Udagamandalam at 9.45 am with stops in Lovedale, Ketti and return to Udagamandalam at 11am.

The second round trip train (train no: 06174) will leave Udagamandalam at 11.30 am and return at 1.10 pm, while the third round trip train will leave at 3pm and come back at 4.30 pm.