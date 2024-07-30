Holiday declared for schools in six Nilgiris taluks as heavy rains continue

CHENNAI: With heavy rains continuing to lash The Nilgiris District, the district administration has declared holiday for schools in six of the worst-hit taluks on Tuesday.

A Thanthi TV report said Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya declared holiday for schools in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kundah, Kotagiri, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks.

The South West Monsoon rains have been lashing The Nilgiris district intensively for the last two weeks. This monsoon season, the hill district has already recorded more than double of the normal rainfall.

As of Monday, the district received 873.7 mm rainfall as against the normal 425.3 mm, a departure of 105 per cent, show data from Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.