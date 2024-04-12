Holiday declared for schools in Ariyalur as due to leopard movement

CHENNAI: Ariyalur District Collector Anne Mary Swarna on Friday declared holiday for all schools in the district due to fear of leopard movement.

Students who went to school were sent home in the afternoon, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

A leopard entered the Sendurai Government Hospital last night. The footage of the leopard coming across the hospital road and crossing the barbed wire fence was recorded on the hospital's CCTV.

The Sendurai police issued a warning through the loudspeaker that there was a movement of leopards and that no one should come out.

Following this, the search for the leopard in the cement plant mine and the cashew forest has been going on intensively since this morning.

Villagers of Ponparappi informed the forest department about the movement of leopards in the 1000-acre government forest in Ponparappi near Senturai in Ariyalur district.

Under the leadership of District Forest Officer Ilangovan, officials of the forest department went to Ponparappi village and conducted an investigation about the footprints and markings of the leopard.