Holiday declared for schools and colleges in these districts of TN and Puducherry; check here

CHENNAI: Following the heavy rains and weather conditions in the districts, collectors have declared holidays for schools and colleges on Wednesday in many districts.

According to a Daily Thanthi, holiday has been declared for both schools and colleges in Villupuram.

Meanwhile, In Puducherry, 22 schools are operating as relief camps for the recent flooding due to Cyclone Fengal.

However, the other schools and colleges will function as usual, the report added.

In Cuddalore, the district collector has ordered a holiday for schools and colleges in the 3 panchayat unions of Cuddalore districts (Cuddalore, Panruti and Annagramam).

Holiday has been declared in these areas as the flood water has not receded in along the bankside of Thenpannai river.