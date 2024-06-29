Holiday announced for schools & colleges in two taluks of Nilgiris due to rains

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains, all educational institutions in Gudalur and Pandalur taluk in Nilgiris disrict have been announced holiday on Saturday.



Accordingly, Collector M Aruna had issued an order to announce holiday for schools and colleges in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday had stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in several parts of the state until the weekend, the maximum temperature is expected to be near normal in most places and about 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in a few places.

It is reported that neighbouring districts of the Nilgiris have been receiving heavy rains due to change in the speed of the westerly wind.