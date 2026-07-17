Hold talks with Sonam Wangchuk to address NEET concerns: NTK chief Seeman to Centre

In a statement, Seeman expressed concern over Wangchuk's prolonged fast at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, claiming that the activist had been protesting for more than 18 days in support of students affected by alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. He said Wangchuk's deteriorating health condition should prompt an immediate response from the Union government.

Seeman alleged that the NEET exam had become a barrier for students from poor, rural and middle-class families aspiring to pursue medical education. Reiterating his party's long-standing opposition to the examination, Seeman claimed that recent allegations of question paper leaks and malpractices had exposed serious flaws in the system and undermined the future of lakhs of students.

Referring to Wangchuk's reported health condition, Seeman said the activist had suffered significant weight loss and physical weakness due to the hunger strike. He criticised what he described as the government's silence over the issue and urged authorities to engage directly with Wangchuk and student representatives to find a resolution.

Seeman also requested that Wangchuk withdraw his fast, while assuring the NTK's full support for his campaign. Describing education as a fundamental right rather than a commodity, he said the interests of students and the integrity of the education system must be protected.