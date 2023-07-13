Hold referendum to implement complete prohibition: PMK Ramadoss

CHENNAI: While welcoming the announcement of excise and prohibition minister S Muthusamy, who assured that the timings of Tasmac wine shops will not be extended in the state, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to hold a referendum to implement complete prohibition.

In his statement, the senior leader said that minister Muthusamy has clarified that there is no plan to extend the timings of the shops and decision on introduction of 90ml tetra pack liquor has not been taken.

"I have opposed the two proposals that will affect the state. Also, furore increased in social media.Fearing this, Muthusamy has withheld the decision, " he said.

It is not acceptable that the government has conducted a survey to identify the needs of tipplers. Due to alcohol, Tamil Nadu is facing several issues.

"There are several questions such as how many road accidents occurred due to alcohol? number of widows due to alcohol? number of men, who are losing potency due to alcohol consumption? number of divorces due to alcohol? number of persons having psychological issues? number of suicides due to alcohol? impact of alcohol on the production capacity of the state?. These questions need to be answered. Survey should be conducted on the questions and prohibition policy should be framed based on that, " he urged.

He noted that the prohibition minister can do good to the state. A referendum should be held on implementing the prohibition in the state. "The government and the minister should clarify on this, " he urged.