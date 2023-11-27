Hold caste census in Tamil Nadu, Murugan dares CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Accusing DMK president MK Stalin of breaking the INDIA bloc, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday said that being a part of the alliance at the national level, CM Stalin started the task of breaking the INDIA bloc by saying that the next Prime Minister would be chosen by him.

“This shows that CM Stalin did not accept Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate. Also, the question arises whether Stalin is saying that Akhilesh Yadav or Mamata Banerjee or Udhayanidhi Stalin should be nominated as Prime Minister. The INDIA bloc is an unstable alliance,” Murugan told reporters here.

Union Minister Murugan also urged the ruling DMK government to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu.

“The ruling DMK is deceiving the people by claiming that they are the custodians of social justice. Just as the Mandal Commission’s report was useful for the OBCs, a caste census has also been completed in Bihar. Subsequently, a caste census should be conducted in Tamil Nadu. The Union government has nowhere said that caste census should not be conducted. PM Narendra Modi is working with the idea that all the welfare schemes, including reservation should reach every single citizen of India,” he said.

Defending BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu for her ‘Cheri’ remarks, Murugan said, “Cheri also means village/town in Tamil. Not only the SC people live in cheris, but people from all castes live there. Therefore, there is no need to discuss Khushbu’s comments for three days. Congress is doing petty politics with caste fanaticism.”

In a stern warning to the over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the Union Minister said that if OTT platforms do not adhere to the regulations, including age censor, then the government will intervene.

“All films will be subjected to full censorship. If the films contain ideas against the Constitution of India and the sovereignty of the nation, they will be banned and action will be taken against such films. For OTT platforms, even if there is no censor, they should be self-regulated. If OTT platforms do not adhere to the regulations, including age censor, then the government will intervene and initiate action,” Murugan noted.