CHENNAI: An artificial waterfall and a glass bridge are proposed at Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district to attract more tourists, with feasibility studies currently under way, officials said.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the proposed glass bridge near the waterfalls is expected to offer visitors panoramic views of the natural landscape, while the artificial waterfall will provide an additional attraction, particularly for elderly tourists.
Officials from the Tourism, Public Works and Forest departments are jointly assessing the feasibility of the projects, including safety aspects. Work will begin after the necessary recommendations and clearances are obtained.
Hogenakkal, one of Tamil Nadu’s major tourist destinations, attracts an average of 15 lakh visitors annually. Bathing in the waterfalls and coracle rides remain its main attractions, with footfall rising significantly during holidays.
Meanwhile, tourism infrastructure works worth Rs 17.57 crore have already been completed and opened to the public, receiving a good response from visitors.