Hoax bomb threat to private school in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Sriperumbudur following a hoax bomb threat to a private school on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning the Ryan International School in Mambakkam in Sriperumbudur received an anonymous email in which it was mentioned that there was a bomb on the school campus.

Soon the school administration alerted the police and all the students were asked to come out of the building and they were made to sit in the playground. The school also informed their parents and after the parents arrived at the school the students were sent home with them.

Meanwhile, the Sriperumbudur police and the bomb squad who rushed to the spot searched the entire campus for three hours and they confirmed there was no bomb in the school and it was a hoax email. The police registered a case and are trying to identify the person who sent the email.