Hoax bomb threat stalls proceedings at Karur court briefly, resumes later

TIRUCHY: Karur Combined Court premises received a bomb threat email on Monday, and it was later declared a hoax after thorough inspection by the special team.
It is said that an email threatening to blow up the combined court building was received at the administrative office of the combined court at around 12 noon.
Soon, the officials passed on the information to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, and soon a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the court situated on the Karur-Dindigul Road.
The team thoroughly scanned the entire premises, including court complexes and the chambers of judges.
After the inspection, the BDDS found nothing and declared the threat was a hoax. Subsequently, the court proceedings resumed.