Hoax bomb threat at Tiruchy court complex

It was reported that the Tiruchy district combined court complex received an email on Monday morning, stating that as many as 17 gelatin sticks had been planted across the court premises and would explode exactly at 1.40 pm, necessitating the court administration to evacuate the public from the premises well in advance.

The officials who read the mail passed on the information to the police. The sessions court police, along with the BDDS, led by Inspector Velusamy, rushed to the court premises and evacuated all the court staff, advocates, and the public.