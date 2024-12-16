Giant hoardings hog Theagaraya metro station pavements

CHENNAI: In 2017, the Madras High Court issued an order to remove illegal hoardings, banners and advertisements, citing that they pose threat to life. In 2023, another rule came into force, allowing only banners that have the civic body’s permission. However, local political functionaries and fans of film stars still use every opportunity to greet their leaders and heroes by putting up huge banners on roads.

Banners are now mushrooming near metro stations as well; a case in point are the pavements near Sir Theagaraya Metro station that are lined with illegal hoardings. "Banners block metro station boards. The hoarding kept at the entrance of the parking lot is unsafe for commuters. It poses a threat to schoolchildren and old people while crossing the busy stretch during peak hours,” said R Ramesh, a civic activist in the area.

"The offices of the corporation officials concerned are nearby, but they ignore my repeated complaints on the Namma Chennai app and social media platforms. Most of the banners are political and those put up by advocates,” Ramesh added.

In many cases, when pedestrians and motorists are in a rush, they might not notice the hoardings, making them vulnerable to accidents.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) data, around 705 banners were removed across the city between May and August this year.

When contacted, an elected representative attached to the GCC said, "Whenever a complaint is raised, hoardings are removed, but after a few days, they are back up, especially the cinema ones. The current hoarding will be removed soon."

At the time of going to press, local residents said the civic workers had gathered to remove the illegal hoardings.