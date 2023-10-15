Begin typing your search...

HMK cadres condemn Karnataka govt for not releasing Cauvery water to TN

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Oct 2023 11:39 PM GMT
HMK cadres condemn Karnataka govt for not releasing Cauvery water to TN
Representative Image

MADURAI: The cadres of Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a protest in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Saturday condemning the Congress-led government in Karnataka for its refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The agitating cadres raised slogans against the Karnataka government and in favour of the farmers in Tamil Nadu. T.K.P. Rajapandian, South zone president of the HMK, who led the agitation, said it is unfortunate that despite the Supreme Court’s order to release the Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government is stubborn not to release the water. J.V. Mariappan, district president was among others who took part.

