HIV testing kits in short supply in Madurai

CHENNAI: The HIV testing kits are in short supply at several government healthcare facilities in Madurai due to a procurement process delay from the National AIDS Control Organisation. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society officials say that they are taking several measures to address the issue.

The Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Government Primary Health Centres, Corporation Hospital and Facility Integrated Counseling Testing Centre in the district have reported a deficit of HIV kits for a few months.

The sources from the testing facilities have raised the issue to the TANSACS officials to ensure that even the general population can be tested as only focused testing is being done for high-risk and high-priority category populations.

The group of people who are at high risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections or HIV infections are high. These groups include Female Sex Workers, Men who have Sex with Men, Injecting Drug Users, Transgender and Bridge population of truckers and Migrants.

"It is not a delay from our end but the procurement process is taking some time as the National AIDS Control Organisation has not sent the kits to us. To ensure the availability of HIV testing kits for the patients to meet the required needs, the healthcare facilities have been instructed to ensure procurement in a decentralised manner at the institutional level. The unavailability of HIV testing kits is expected to be resolved in a month, " said a senior official from the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, R Seethalakshmi, project director from Tamil Nadu said that the issue is being addressed and at least 5,000 HIV testing kits have been mobilised from Sivagangai to Madurai to address the shortage.

The targeted testing for HIV in Tamil Nadu by the National AIDS Control Organisation is about 40 lakhs every year, which has been reduced to 20 lakhs since the last year. "The testing has been reduced by 50 per cent as the prevalence has also come down over the years. We used to have sufficient testing HIV tests when testing for the regular population was also done, as per the instructions from NACO. The testing has been restricted to high-risk and high-priority categories now to perform focused testing. Meanwhile, the hospitals have been asked to support performing the testing for patients who require HIV testing for undergoing surgeries or other procedures," said a senior official from TANSACS.

TANSACS has also requested the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to assist with the procurement of HIV testing kits. Meanwhile, NACO has also communicated the required number of testing kits in the State and it is expected to arrive soon.